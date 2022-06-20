Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Increased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.36 and a 200-day moving average of $357.90. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.91.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.