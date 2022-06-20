PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $29.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.