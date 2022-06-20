Portion (PRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,594.00

Portion (PRT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $7,594.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.40 or 1.00029802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00121374 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.