PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

