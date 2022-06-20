pNetwork (PNT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.17 or 0.99988460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129470 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 53,496,609 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

