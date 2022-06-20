PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Market Cap of $139.09 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $139.09 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

