PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0009 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. PIXEL has a market cap of $508,625.10 and approximately $2,094.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,651.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.00584502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00306553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

