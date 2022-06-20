Piper Sandler Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $54.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $53.00 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $3,007,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.1% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 258,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $259,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

