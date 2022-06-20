Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. 292,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

