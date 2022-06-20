Peony (PNY) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Peony has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $11,014.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 269,751,573 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.