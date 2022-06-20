Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEI stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

