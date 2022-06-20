Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

