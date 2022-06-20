Peanut Trading Down 36.6% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $134,601.93 and approximately $169,999.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

