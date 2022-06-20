Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

