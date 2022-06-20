PARSIQ Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

