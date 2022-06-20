PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $447.99 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $447.99 million and approximately $90.13 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00014821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 303,788,519 coins and its circulating supply is 149,337,325 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

