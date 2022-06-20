PAID Network Price Down 12.1% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $144,792.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00112622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00963145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00082429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00494471 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

