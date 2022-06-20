O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,361,000 after acquiring an additional 106,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.72. 36,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $642.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.91 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

