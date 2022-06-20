Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.