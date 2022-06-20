Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $319.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average is $398.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

