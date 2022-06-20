Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 9,974 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $12.10 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.