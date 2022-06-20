Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

