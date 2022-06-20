Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 430 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $230,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 695.1% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

