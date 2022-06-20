Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,400 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after buying an additional 379,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

