Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $189.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.