Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

