Optimum Investment Advisors Has $529,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 85,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 753,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $78.65 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

