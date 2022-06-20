Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $508,995,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $60.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

