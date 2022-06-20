Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.