Opacity (OPCT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.06 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $55,451.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

