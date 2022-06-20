Ontology (ONT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $198.52 million and $15.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00083732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00281268 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

