OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $392,716.17

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $392,716.17 and $15,247.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

