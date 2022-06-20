Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 94,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

