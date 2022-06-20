Oikos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,209.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $332,504.56 and $24,209.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00109710 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00966273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013583 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.