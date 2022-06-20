ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

