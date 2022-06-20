Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $307,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $55.68. 2,252,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,812,650. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.