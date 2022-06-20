NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,100.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,528.75.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $3,699.92 on Thursday. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,298.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4,891.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.