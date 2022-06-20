Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,568 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

