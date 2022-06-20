NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) versus 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Head to Head Contrast

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($7.21) -0.08 4D pharma $720,000.00 55.23 -$31.94 million N/A N/A

4D pharma has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals and 4D pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A 4D pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

4D pharma has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,552.89%. Given 4D pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

4D pharma beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 4D pharma (Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, such as MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate MRx0518; strategic collaboration agreement with University of Texas MD Anderson for discovery and development of LBPs in oncology; and Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda, MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors, and to discover and develop LBPs for vaccines. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

