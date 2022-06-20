Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of JCI opened at $47.23 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

