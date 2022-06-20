Norway Savings Bank Has $2.04 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.