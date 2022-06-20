Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Shares of PANW opened at $475.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.83 and a 200-day moving average of $537.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

