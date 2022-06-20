Norway Savings Bank Buys 625 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 72,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

