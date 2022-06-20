Norway Savings Bank Buys 193 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

