Norway Savings Bank Buys 149 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $322.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.