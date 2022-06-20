Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,866,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,523,000 after buying an additional 270,357 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

