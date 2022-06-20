Norway Savings Bank Acquires 880 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 229,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

