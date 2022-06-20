Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. 482,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,502,271. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.