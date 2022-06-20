Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 85,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 753,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.65. 316,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

