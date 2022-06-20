Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 28,381 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $336,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Stryker by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $194.09. 69,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

